Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 159,283 Shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited $BNTC

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,283 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Benitec Biopharma worth $31,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Infinitum Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 181,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 35.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 137,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $19,999,993.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,765,362.50. This represents a 18.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BNTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

BNTC opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.67 and a quick ratio of 54.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $440.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.23. Benitec Biopharma Limited has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Limited will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

