Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 120,949 Shares of Nayax Ltd. $NYAX

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nayax were worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Nayax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 663,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.20. Nayax Ltd. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). Nayax had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.51 million. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Nayax from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

