Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $36,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 218.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Intapp by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTA opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 442,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,577.81. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,944. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

