Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 33,187 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,194,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 158,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 52.9% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 146,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,043.20. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This trade represents a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stag Industrial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.62%.

Stag Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.