Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1,755.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,232 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

ATGE stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.79 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 508 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

