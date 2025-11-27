Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $37,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,646,000 after acquiring an additional 299,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:DAL opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.