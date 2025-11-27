Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,481 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6,645.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $39,140.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,862.50. This represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $297,527.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,000.50. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.