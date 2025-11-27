Franklin Resources Inc. Has $38.31 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,990 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $38,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Sue-Jean Lin sold 25,272 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $777,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,903.30. The trade was a 48.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,485,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 740,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,482,703.32. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,331 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,939. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

