Franklin Resources Inc. Has $34.23 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $34,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Baird R W raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.