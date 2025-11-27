Franklin Resources Inc. Has $33.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,191,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after buying an additional 778,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,205,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 971,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,688.50. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,643 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

