Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.83 Million Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PRVA stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

