Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.80% of LegalZoom.com worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $226,362.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 868,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,878.01. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,551,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,123.92. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LZ opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

