Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 18,963 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $35,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $50,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,483.90. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $137,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,932.03. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 683 shares of company stock valued at $75,961 and sold 3,127 shares valued at $353,676. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $148.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $112.02 on Thursday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

