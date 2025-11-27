Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 10,641 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $35,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lithia Motors by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 54.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.5%

Lithia Motors stock opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.10 and a twelve month high of $405.14.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Barclays started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.