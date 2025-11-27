Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Director Buys $102,065.34 in Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Lee Schoppert bought 41,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $102,065.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,156.36. The trade was a 1,675.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fossil Group Stock Up 3.4%

FOSL stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,530 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 356.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,025 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100,783 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,177 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 862,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,375 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FOSL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

