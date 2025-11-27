Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

