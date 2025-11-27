Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after buying an additional 1,842,784 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Fiserv by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,801 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

