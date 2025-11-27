Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 7,500 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.45% of Teledyne Technologies worth $107,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,819,000 after purchasing an additional 232,401 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after buying an additional 143,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,841,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,992,671,000 after buying an additional 123,229 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,532,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,886,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $497.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

