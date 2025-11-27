Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 46,600 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.45% of Agilent Technologies worth $151,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 180,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $154.52 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

