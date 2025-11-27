Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. XPO comprises about 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.29% of XPO worth $191,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in XPO by 4.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in XPO by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in XPO by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in XPO by 4.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.