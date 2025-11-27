Findlay Park Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,800 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Accenture worth $353,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 18.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.7% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 928,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,174,000 after purchasing an additional 235,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

