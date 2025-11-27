Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $2.96 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLYVK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

