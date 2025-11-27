Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $134.68 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Hilton Worldwide worth $134,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,679.0% during the first quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 86,799 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $285.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day moving average of $264.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $287.31.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.