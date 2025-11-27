Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Invests $4.87 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Financial Gravity Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total transaction of $309,445.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,247.42. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,759,811. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:META opened at $633.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $688.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Benchmark lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

