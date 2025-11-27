Financial Comparison: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies -7.32% -41.86% -4.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and iRhythm Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile-health Network Solutions $7.65 million 0.33 -$3.38 million N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $591.84 million 10.16 -$113.29 million ($1.61) -115.94

Mobile-health Network Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Mobile-health Network Solutions has a beta of -2.49, meaning that its share price is 349% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mobile-health Network Solutions and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile-health Network Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 iRhythm Technologies 1 2 11 1 2.80

iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $201.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

