Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

