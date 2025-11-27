Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,540 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.