Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,510 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $329.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.60 and its 200 day moving average is $315.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.