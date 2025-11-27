Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 113,697 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,697 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 354,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 90,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $45.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

