Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,297 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TRI opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.34. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $131.11 and a 1 year high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

