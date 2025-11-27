Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

