Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $689,000 Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,667,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 472,028 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after buying an additional 925,818 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after buying an additional 547,914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 632.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,079,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.43 on Thursday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.