Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Director Sells $18,110,000.00 in Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $18,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,378,993 shares in the company, valued at $231,047,126.46. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Scott Cagney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Michael Scott Cagney sold 250,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $8,515,000.00.

FIGR opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.85. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIGR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGR. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

