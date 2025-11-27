Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

ONEQ stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $94.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

