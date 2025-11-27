Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 999 and last traded at GBX 991.76, with a volume of 22848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £633.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 954.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 860.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity Emerging Markets news, insider Mark Little purchased 508 shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 983 per share, for a total transaction of £4,993.64. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.

