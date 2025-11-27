Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $86,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 660.0% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $383.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $372.31 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.89 and a 200-day moving average of $460.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

