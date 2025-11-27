FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,705,391,000 after buying an additional 211,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,524,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,033,208,000 after buying an additional 94,136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8%

FedEx stock opened at $275.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $304.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

