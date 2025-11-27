Farnam Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Farnam Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Farnam Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

