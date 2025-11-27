Farnam Financial LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Farnam Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Farnam Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farnam Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,632,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162,618 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 505,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

