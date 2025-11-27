F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 288.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $238.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.97 and a 200-day moving average of $296.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $260,750.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,330.43. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $262,282.14. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

