Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,140,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,489 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 859,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,231,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expro Group by 2,662.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 772,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 744,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 557,750 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.65 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

