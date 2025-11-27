Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 102.25.

The firm has a market cap of £127.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.29.

