Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

EVOK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.29. The company has a market cap of £128.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

