Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Everest Group by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $312.17 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $392.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

