Evan Cranston Buys 191,244 Shares of Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) Stock

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB – Get Free Report) insider Evan Cranston acquired 191,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$24,670.48.

Evan Cranston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Evan Cranston bought 170,949 shares of Firebird Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,368.63.

Firebird Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,819.15 and a beta of 0.64.

About Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of manganese properties in Australia. The company’s flagship project is the Oakover Manganese project that includes one granted exploration license and two exploration license applications covering an area of 360 square kilometers located in the Eastern Pilbara Region, Western Australia.

