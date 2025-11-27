Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares changing hands.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Stock Up ∞
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Company Profile
Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.
