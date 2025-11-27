Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.12 and traded as low as GBX 95.40. Essentra shares last traded at GBX 97, with a volume of 230,855 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 170 to GBX 160 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essentra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.75.

The company has a market capitalization of £276.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.12.

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

