Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 27,067 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 27,067 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $117,741.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,563,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,819.95. The trade was a 1.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 80,408 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $340,125.84.

On Friday, November 21st, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $132,544.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $151,349.40.

On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $530,990.46.

On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $334,419.84.

On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $100,531.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $497,365.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.

On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 3.5%

GTE stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,303,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.