Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 27,067 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 27,067 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $117,741.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,563,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,819.95. The trade was a 1.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 80,408 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $340,125.84.
- On Friday, November 21st, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $132,544.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $151,349.40.
- On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $530,990.46.
- On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $334,419.84.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $100,531.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $497,365.92.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.
- On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.
GTE stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
