Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPH. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 167.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 118.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3931 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

