Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust $BNY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000.

NYSE:BNY opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

